ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Grealish will miss Villa's trip to Leeds

  • "Jack won't be available for the game," Smith told reporters. "The latest is he's still got a little bit of pain, not too much.
  • "Jack doesn't know and the doctor doesn't know how long this will be. It's not long term. He could be back for Sheffield United on Wednesday or Wolves next week, that's how the injury is. We'll be led by Jack on that."
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

LONDON: Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to Leeds United as he has still not recovered from the leg injury that ruled him out of last week's defeat by Leicester City, manager Dean Smith has confirmed.

"Jack won't be available for the game," Smith told reporters. "The latest is he's still got a little bit of pain, not too much. As ever with Jack, whenever he's involved with anything, there's an awful lot of speculation.

"Jack doesn't know and the doctor doesn't know how long this will be. It's not long term. He could be back for Sheffield United on Wednesday or Wolves next week, that's how the injury is. We'll be led by Jack on that."

News of Grealish's shin injury emerged on social media before the game against Leicester after players and club staff removed him from their Fantasy Football teams.

Smith was angry about the way news of the club talisman's injury leaked out, but said on Friday that it was time to move on and was hopeful that Grealish would return soon.

"I believe he's getting very close to being pain-free now and, such is Jack, he'll want to play as soon as he is. That's the only light I can shed, unfortunately," Smith said.

Smith added he had reminded club staff and players of their responsibilities when it comes to team information.

"It must be a slow news week if this is the lead manager's question," he said of the Fantasy Football link to Grealish's absence against Leicester.

"I don't play it, I live in the real world not the fantasy world. Yes I was made aware of it. I'm sure they won't be certainly making that same mistake again."

Villa are eighth in the standings but with games in hand of the teams above them a win at Leeds would put them in contention for a top-four finish.

"I think there are an awful lot of similarities between the two teams," Smith said of a Leeds side who have impressed on their return to the top flight.

"They're a team that I love to watch play. They've come into the Premier League and lit it up."

Leicester City' Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish Premier League trip

Grealish will miss Villa's trip to Leeds

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters