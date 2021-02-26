World
China will extend tariff exemptions for 65 U.S. products
- The extension, effective on Feb. 28, will last until Sept. 16, 2021, the ministry said.
- The products received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. goods.
Updated 26 Feb 2021
China’s finance ministry said on Friday that it would extend tariff exemptions for 65 imported products from the United States, including logs and aircraft parts.
The extension, effective on Feb. 28, will last until Sept. 16, 2021, the ministry said. The products received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. goods.
Pakistan signs LNG agreement with Qatar, deal to save $300mn annually: PM
China will extend tariff exemptions for 65 U.S. products
PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims
Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar
US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir
Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR
US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn
Energy projects won’t add to debt: China
EU leaders debate push to boost defences
17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill
Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report
Read more stories
Comments