World
Financier Staveley loses Barclays lawsuit over 2008 fundraising
- Judge David Waksman said on Friday that the claim of Staveley's PCP Capital Partners group, which has claimed damages of around 836 million pounds ($1.16 billion), "as a whole must fail".
26 Feb 2021
LONDON: British businesswoman Amanda Staveley has lost a long and bitter London court battle against Barclays over whether she is owed damages after alleging she was deceived while negotiating a financial lifeline for the bank in 2008.
Judge David Waksman said on Friday that the claim of Staveley's PCP Capital Partners group, which has claimed damages of around 836 million pounds ($1.16 billion), "as a whole must fail".
Barclays welcomed the decision and Staveley said she would be taking advice on appealing the decision not to award damages.
Pakistan signs LNG agreement with Qatar, deal to save $300mn annually: PM
Financier Staveley loses Barclays lawsuit over 2008 fundraising
PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims
Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar
US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir
Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR
US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn
Energy projects won’t add to debt: China
EU leaders debate push to boost defences
17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill
Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report
Read more stories
Comments