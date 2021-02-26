ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India's double World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan retires

  • The big-hitting 38-year-old played 57 one-dayers and 22 Twenty20 Internationals for India after beginning his career in the shadow of younger brother and test bowler Irfan Pathan.
  • "The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life," Yusuf said.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

NEW DELHI: Former all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who was part of two World Cup winning India teams, announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Friday.

The big-hitting 38-year-old played 57 one-dayers and 22 Twenty20 Internationals for India after beginning his career in the shadow of younger brother and test bowler Irfan Pathan.

"The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life," Yusuf said in a statement on social media.

Both the Pathan brothers were part of the victorious India team at the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Four years later, Yusuf was part of Dhoni's team who won the 50-overs World Cup on home soil.

Yusuf last played for India in a Twenty20 match in 2012 but his power-hitting and crafty off-spin made him an asset in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He was part of the Rajasthan Royals team who won the inaugural IPL title under Shane Warne in 2008.

Earlier on Friday, seamer Vinay Kumar, 37, also quit the game having played one test and 40 limited-overs matches for India.

World Cup IPL BCCI Yusuf Pathan retires World Cup winning India teams,

India's double World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan retires

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters