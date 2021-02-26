Major hike in POL rates in the offing

Prices of petroleum products are likely to go up from March 1. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended increasing the price of petrol by Rs 20.7 and diesel by Rs 19.61.

As per details, the government is once again preparing to drop petrol bombs on the people, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed a huge increase in the prices of petroleum products.

According to details, OGRA has proposed an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 20.7 per liter, a summary of which has been sent to the Petroleum Division.

Furthermore, OGRA has proposed an increase of Rs 19.61 per liter in the price of diesel. It was learnt that the proposed prices of petroleum products have been fixed on the basis of a Rs 30 per liter levy. The current levy on petrol is Rs 17.97 per liter. ۔

Meanwhile, the final decision on the modification of petroleum products would be taken by the Finance Ministry in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.