ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,883 Decreased By ▼ -82.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,181 Decreased By ▼ -18.54 (-0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces transmission after one dose - UK study

  • “Our findings show a dramatic reduction in the rate of positive screening tests among asymptomatic healthcare workers after a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” said Nick Jones, an infectious diseases specialist at Cambridge University Hospital, who co-led the study.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

A single dose of Pfizer and BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine cuts the number of asymptomatic infections and could significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, results of a UK study found on Friday.

Researchers analysed results from thousands of COVID-19 tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff in Cambridge, eastern England.

“Our findings show a dramatic reduction in the rate of positive screening tests among asymptomatic healthcare workers after a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” said Nick Jones, an infectious diseases specialist at Cambridge University Hospital, who co-led the study.

After separating the test results from unvaccinated and vaccinated staff, Jones’ team found that 0.80% tests from unvaccinated healthcare workers were positive.

This compared with 0.37% of tests from staff less than 12 days post-vaccination - when the vaccine’s protective effect is not yet fully established - and 0.20% of tests from staff at 12 days or more post-vaccination.

The study and its results have yet to be independently peer-reviewed by other scientists, but were published online as a preprint on Friday.

This suggests a four-fold decrease in the risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection amongst healthcare workers who have been vaccinated for more than 12 days, and 75% protection, said Mike Weekes, an infectious disease specialist at Cambridge University’s department of medicine, who co-led the study.

The level of asymptomatic infection was also halved in those vaccinated for less than 12 days, he said.

Britain has been rolling out vaccinations with both the Pfizer COVID-19 shot and one from AstraZeneca since late December 2020.

“This is great news – the Pfizer vaccine not only provides protection against becoming ill from SARS-CoV-2, but also helps prevent infection, reducing the potential for the virus to be passed on to others,” Weeks said. “But we have to remember that the vaccine doesn’t give complete protection for everyone.”

Key real-world data published on Wednesday from Israel, which has conducted one of the world’s fastest rollouts of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, showed that two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

Coronavirus Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine vaccine UK study reduces transmission

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces transmission after one dose - UK study

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters