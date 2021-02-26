ECP issues final list of Senate candidates from Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a final list of candidates contesting Senate election from Islamabad.

As per the list, Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, a joint candidate of the PDM, are vying for a general seat from Islamabad, while PTI’s Fauzia Arshad and Farzana Kausar are in the run for a reserved seat for women.

The Senate election will be held on March 3.

All candidates from Punjab have already been elected unopposed, which includes seven general and two seats each reserved for women and technocrats.

So far, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged five seats each while one has gone to the Pakistan Muslim League-Qaid (PML-Q).