Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

Security forces killed a terrorist commenting during an operation in South Waziristan (SW) area of KP province, ISPR said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the raid was conducted in Tayyarza area of South Waziristan, where security forces killed a terrorist commander identified as Nooristan Ilyas Hassan Baba.

He was a master of making IEDs and was training the terrorists in the area. He was also involved in martyring over 50 security personnel, said military’s media wing.

In one such operation on Tuesday, two terrorists including an IED expert were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan while a soldier also embraced martyrdom during the raid.

The security forces conducted the operation on terrorist hideouts in MalikKhel, where, during intense exchange of fire, two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed while soldier Shahzad Raza also embraced martyrdom.