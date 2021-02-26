Israel in talks to establish 4-nation defense alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain

Jerusalem is reportedly in talks with the Kingdom(s) of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, in attempting to establish a quadrilateral defense alliance.

According to a report by i24NEWS, while Jerusalem does not have official diplomatic relations with Riyadh, the countries have long-standing clandestine ties.

However, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a historic normalisation deal with Israel in September 2020, negotiated by the Trump Administration, known as the Abraham Accords.

The reported defense alliance talks likely come in response to the "growing Iranian threat" in the region, specifically regarding its budding nuclear program along with its expanding influence in the Middle East with countries like Syria and Iraq.

News of the reported talks comes as the newly Biden administration sends signals to Tehran and world powers that it is ready to rejoin the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, brokered by former President Barack Obama, which Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposed at the time.