New mass kidnapping at Nigeria school, hundreds missing: teacher
- "More than 300 girls are unaccounted for after a head count of remaining students," Sadi Kawaye said.
26 Feb 2021
KANO: Suspected armed bandits have taken away girls from a school hostel in Zamfara, northwest Nigeria, a teacher told AFP Friday.
"More than 300 girls are unaccounted for after a head count of remaining students," Sadi Kawaye said.
Police have not yet confirmed the incident.
