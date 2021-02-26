Singapore based video content platform continues to gain traction in Pakistan

As video content platforms continue to make traction among Pakistanis, Likee, a global short video platform based in Singapore, has been growing in popularity in Pakistan.

According to App Annie, the leading global provider of mobile data and analytics, the number of Likee downloads from the Google Play Store ranks it as No.4 in Pakistan and has now risen 14 places in rankings.

“We are thrilled to be among the top most downloaded applications in Pakistan,” said a spokesperson from Likee.

“Video content creation is increasingly becoming popular in the country and many people are opting to create fun and engaging videos that they can share with their family, friends, and followers. We believe that our initiatives to create challenges that are seasonal or culturally relevant encourage users to be more proactive and creative in how they share their moments with us and their networks.”

The spokesperson informed that their goal is to enable content creators to showcase their talent and ‘Let them shine’.

“By generating more opportunities for content makers around Pakistan, Likee is changing people’s lives for the better. We are committed to innovating our offering to meet the unique needs of the Pakistani content creator community and cement our position as one of the leading mobile applications for short videos not just in the country, but across the world,” the spokesperson added.