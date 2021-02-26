World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,997
26 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,997 to 2,424,684, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 394 to 69,519, the tally showed.
