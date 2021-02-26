ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

As yields creep up, BOJ's Kuroda calls for 'stably low' rates

  • Kuroda said the BOJ will look at ways to make its policy framework more flexible and effective. As part of such efforts, it will conduct an analysis on why prices failed to sufficiently pick up, he said.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday stressed the need to keep interest rates "stably low" to protect an economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, warning that prospects for a recovery were fraught with uncertainty.

Kuroda also said the central bank was already flexibly purchasing exchange-traded funds (ETF) under current guidelines, pointing to a recent slowdown in buying as Japanese stock prices hover at multi-year highs.

"It's important now to keep the entire yield curve stably low as the economy suffers the damage from COVID-19," Kuroda told parliament, when asked whether the BOJ will allow long-term rates to deviate further from its 0% target.

"The BOJ has no intention of pushing up (10-year bond yields) above its target of around 0%," he said.

The remarks came as expectations of higher inflation and big US fiscal spending sent global bond yields rising, pushing up the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) to 0.175%.

It was the highest since January 2016, when the BOJ began negative interest rates, and near the top of the range the central bank is thought to be aiming for the 10-year yield.

Under its policy of yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1% and 10-year JGB yields around zero.

Markets are rife with speculation the BOJ will allow yields to move at a wider range around its 0% target in a review of its policy tools scheduled in March.

Kuroda said the BOJ will look at ways to make its policy framework more flexible and effective. As part of such efforts, it will conduct an analysis on why prices failed to sufficiently pick up, he said.

"The BOJ will examine the effects and side-effects of our asset purchases in hope of making them more effective and sustainable," Kuroda said.

"We're already buying ETFs flexibly because doing so is possible even under current guidelines."

JGB COVID Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ETFs flexibly

As yields creep up, BOJ's Kuroda calls for 'stably low' rates

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters