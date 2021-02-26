ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips; set for best monthly gain since 2016 on tight supply, demand hopes

  • "However, we believe that base metal prices will soon peak and ease later in the year.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

HANOI: Copper prices fell on Friday, as a week-long rally in base metals ran out of steam, but the metal was on track for its best month since 2016 on low inventories and a bright demand outlook.

Three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange was down 2% at $9,223.50 a tonne by 0522 GMT. It, however, gained 17.4% so far in February, set for its best month since November 2016.

On Thursday, LME copper hit its highest since August 2011 of $9,617 a tonne, only 5.6% below its record high level of $10,190 marked in February 2011.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.8% to 68,820 yuan ($10,636.13) a tonne, but it was also set for its best monthly gain since November 2016.

"Investor sentiment towards base metals - particularly towards green transition metals such as copper, nickel and lithium - remains very positive for now, which is likely to push prices even higher in the near term," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

"However, we believe that base metal prices will soon peak and ease later in the year.

The current rally in prices is being driven by overly bullish sentiment towards the COVID-19 demand recovery and decarbonisation trends, and we believe a more nuanced fundamental picture will emerge in the coming quarters."

LME aluminium fell 2% to $2,191.50 a tonne, zinc declined 1.7% to $2,840 a tonne and tin dropped 3.3% to $25,950 a tonne.

ShFE nickel shed 2.3% to 141,700 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin tumbled 4.1% to 185,170 yuan a tonne.

Copper prices LME nickel LME copper LME stock

Copper slips; set for best monthly gain since 2016 on tight supply, demand hopes

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters