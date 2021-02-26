UN welcomes Pakistan, India's 'positive step' on LoC ceasefire

Welcoming the agreement between India and Pakistan to observe ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) immediately, the United Nations (UN) hoped that this 'positive step will provide an opportunity for further dialogue'.

"The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged by the joint statement issued by the militaries of India and Pakistan on their agreement to observing the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and engaging through established mechanisms," UN Secretary-General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Meanwhile, the President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, also welcomed the agreement between Pakistan and India, saying that this accord has set an example for others and demonstrates the General Assembly's value.

On Thursday, a special hotline contact was established between Pakistan and India, through which discussions on LoC and all sectors were held in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 February 2021.