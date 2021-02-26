Biden, Saudi king talk by phone: White House

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to Saudi Arabia's defence but stressed the importance of human rights Thursday in a long-delayed first call with Saudi King Salman, the White House said.

They discussed "the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups," a statement said.

However, Biden also "affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law" in the call, which was overshadowed by a soon-to-be-released US intelligence report on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate.