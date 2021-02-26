World
Biden, Saudi king talk by phone: White House
- They discussed "the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups," a statement said.
26 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to Saudi Arabia's defence but stressed the importance of human rights Thursday in a long-delayed first call with Saudi King Salman, the White House said.
However, Biden also "affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law" in the call, which was overshadowed by a soon-to-be-released US intelligence report on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate.
