World
17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
- The strikes destroyed three lorries carrying munitions.
26 Feb 2021
BEIRUT: At least 17 pro-Iran fighters were killed in US strikes in Syria at the Iraq border overnight, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday.
"The strikes destroyed three lorries carrying munitions. There were many casualties. Preliminary indications are that at least 17 fighters were killed, all members of Popular Mobilisation Forces," the director of the SOHR, Rami Abdul Rahman, told AFP, referencing the powerful coalition of pro-Iran Iraqi paramilitaries.
PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims
17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar
US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir
US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn
Energy projects won’t add to debt: China
EU leaders debate push to boost defences
Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill
Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report
US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon
Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet
Read more stories
Comments