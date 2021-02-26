ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
Garbisi urges Italy to seize day against Ireland and avoid 30th straight loss

  • But Farrell is taking nothing for granted having made seven changes including an all-new front row after a 15-13 defeat by France followed a 21-16 loss to Wales.
AFP 26 Feb 2021

ROME: Fly-half Paolo Garbisi has urged Italy to seize the day on Saturday to end their Six Nations drought against an Irish side who have lost their opening two games.

"This could be the right opportunity to get back winning," insisted the 20-year-old. "They'll want to make a breakthrough, we're very focused."

Garbisi has been tipped as one of Italy's brightest hopes since his impressive senior debut against the Irish in the Six Nations in Dublin last October.

The young player knocked over an early penalty, and his slalom through the heart of the Irish defence in stoppage time for a try took the sting out of the 50-17 defeat, for a personal tally of 12 points.

The Azzurri host Andy Farrell's side in their third match, looking to avoid a record-extending 30th consecutive defeat in the tournament going back against Scotland in 2015.

Italy haven't beaten Ireland since the Six Nations in March 2013 in Rome.

This time the Irish arrive looking to avoid three opening losses for the first time since the 1998 Five Nations, when they ended up with the wooden spoon.

Italy's future in the tournament has been called into question having taken the wooden spoon 15 times since joining the expanded championship in 2000.

But Farrell is taking nothing for granted having made seven changes including an all-new front row after a 15-13 defeat by France followed a 21-16 loss to Wales.

"I certainly feel they are good enough to stay in the long term," said the Irish head coach.

"I can see the direction Franco (Smith) is taking them and it is the right one.

"It's a newish group and that takes some time but we are seeing the fruits of that already.

"They are strong but using new combinations takes time to gel and they will only get better."

