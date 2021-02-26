ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Gold heads for second monthly decline as US yields rally

  • Silver eased 0.2% to $27.34 an ounce, but was poised for a third straight monthly rise, while palladium climbed 0.8% to $2,420.68 and was set to register its best month in a year with a more than 8% gain.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

Gold inched higher after hitting a one-week low on Friday, but headed for a second straight weekly and monthly decline as brighter economic outlook and inflation fears propped up US Treasury yields.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,773.06 per ounce by 0303 GMT, having earlier fallen to its lowest since Feb. 19 at $1,764.90. Prices were down 0.6% for the week and 4% for the month so far.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,771.80 on Friday.

Prices had dropped 1.9% on Thursday as benchmark US Treasury yields hit their highest since the pandemic began, lifting the dollar.

"Rising inflation expectations as markets price in the reopening of developed market economies are pushing yields higher and pressuring gold," said OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Higher inflation boosts gold but also lifts Treasury yields, which in turn increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"While gold is gaining slightly on some risk hedging for the weekend, the overall picture looks dire. Gold is now in danger of a material move lower, if yields rise again," Halley said.

Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.6% on Thursday to its lowest since May 2020.

The US Federal Reserve's comment that it is not concerned with rising bond yields has added to gold's misery, Phillip Futures said in a note, adding that the $1,760 level continued to be a major support for the metal.

Silver eased 0.2% to $27.34 an ounce, but was poised for a third straight monthly rise, while palladium climbed 0.8% to $2,420.68 and was set to register its best month in a year with a more than 8% gain.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,223.79 and was set to mark its best month since February 2008 with over 14% gain.

