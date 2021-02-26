ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

  • The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from nine cases a day earlier.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

Mainland China reported six new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 25, down from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from nine cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,877, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

China National Health Commission COVID19 cases

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters