World
China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier
- The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from nine cases a day earlier.
26 Feb 2021
Mainland China reported six new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 25, down from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from nine cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,877, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims
China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier
Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar
US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir
US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn
Energy projects won’t add to debt: China
EU leaders debate push to boost defences
17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill
Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report
US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon
Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet
Read more stories
Comments