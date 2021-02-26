ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Australia, NZ shares tumble after Wall Street tech rout

  • Shares of Lynas Rare Earths, however, gained 2.6% after reporting a better-than-expected profit for the half year, as prices of rare earths like neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) rose.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

Technology-related companies dragged the Australian benchmark on Friday, tracking a sharp sell-off among their Wall Street peers overnight following a jump in benchmark US Treasury yields.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.5% to 6,661 points by 0032 GMT, on the way to its biggest one-day decline since Jan. 28. It was on course for a weekly loss of 1.9%.

"From here, given equities no longer look cheap vs bonds, another leg higher in bond yields could trigger some weakness in certain pockets of the equity market, particularly in rate-sensitive stocks or high growth companies," said Bill Zu, executive director at Goldman Sachs Australia.

Tech stocks dropped as much as 7.2% to an over three-month low, as buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay plunged 11.5% and headed for its worst session in eleven months, a day after it resumed trade and said first-half sales more than doubled.

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled overnight, as rising US bond yields sparked investor concerns over heightened valuations and prompted profit-taking on some high-flying growth stocks.

In Australia, a 27% plunge set Orica on course for its worst session in 33 years as the world's biggest supplier of commercial explosives said a trade spat between Australia and China will hit its sales to thermal coal mining customers.

Miners fell 1.7%, with global miners BHP Ltd and Rio Tinto down 2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths, however, gained 2.6% after reporting a better-than-expected profit for the half year, as prices of rare earths like neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) rose.

The financial subindex fell 2%, with all of the "Big Four" banks trading in negative territory.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,021.72 points by 0034 GMT.

Cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge was the top loser on the bourse.

