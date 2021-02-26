Cabinet takes stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that incumbent government is committed to strengthening democracy by ensuring transparency in elections.

Talking to media, he said the government is strengthening institutions to ensure welfare of the masses.

He said a legislation is in progress to ensure the dispensation of prompt justice to the people.

Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet.

In a tweet, the minister said the prime minister briefed the Cabinet about his visit to Sri Lanka.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming Senate election.

Soon after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) decision for re-poll in NA-75, the prime minister convened an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet to discuss the overall political situation.

The cabinet meeting also discussed upcoming Senate elections and the prime minister reportedly directed the ministers to hold meetings with the government allies and take them into confidence over the Senate election.

The meeting also reportedly deliberated over the presidential reference in the Supreme Court with regard to the mode of ballot in the Senate election.

