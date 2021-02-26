ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
Cane commissioner warns defaulting sugar mills

26 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Cane Commissioner Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has warned the sugar mill owners who have not cleared payment to the cane growers during the ongoing crushing season and did not provide a certificate of clearance of sugarcane dues to his office by February 26, 2021.

The Cane Commissioner also warned of a stern action if these mills failed to provide the certificate in time. According to details, separate notices have been served on M/s Al-Moiz-II sugar Mills Limited (Mianwali), Adam Sugar Mills Limited (Bahawalnagar), Al-Arabia Sugar Mills (Sargodha), Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited (Okara), Darya Khan Sugar Mills Limited (Bhakkar), Etihad Sugar Mills Limited (Rahim Yar Khan) and Fatima Sugar Mills Limited (Muzaffargarh).

The notice said that the mills have been given a notice on February 18, 2021, on the said subject as under Rule 14 (2) of the Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) Rules, 1950, occupier of a sugar factory is bound to make all payments within fifteen days of the delivery of cane.

Sources said that some of the mills were given a deadline of February 20, 2021, earlier for clearance of outstanding dues and report to the Cane Commissioner Office. Nevertheless, the fresh notices asked the mills to submit a clearance certificate that no payment is outstanding beyond 15 days but the same has not been received to Cane Commissioner Office so far. The notice said that mills are again directed to provide clearance certificate by email or courier by February 26 or face the action under law in case of failure.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

sugar mills sugarcane Muhammad Zaman Wattoo

