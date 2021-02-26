VU delegation visits South Punjab

LAHORE: A delegation from the Marketing and ORIC Departments of the Virtual University visited South Punjab. The three-member delegation was led by Director ORIC Virtual University, Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi. The delegation included General Manager Marketing Rubina Ali and Public Relations Officer VU Faisal Zia.

The delegation called on Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Vice Chancellor, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur, and faculty members. Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi said that Virtual University will fully support Cholistan University in IT and other sectors too. He invited the Vice Chancellor of Cholistan University as a guest speaker at the Dairy Conference which will be organized by the Virtual University in March. The delegation meets Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce Tanveer Mahmood and the management of Bahawalpur Chamber. On the occasion President BCCI said that internship will be provided to the students of VU South Punjab from the platform of Bahawalpur Chamber.

Later the delegation attended a high-level meeting at Islamia University Bahawalpur headed by Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The meeting was attended by Deans and Heads of various departments of Islamia University Bahawalpur. Speaking on the occasion, General Manager Virtual University Ms. Rubina Ali called for enhancing bilateral cooperation. She said that the Virtual University of Pakistan in association with Islamia University would start Saraiki language courses at the national level.—PR

