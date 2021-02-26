ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

VU delegation visits South Punjab

26 Feb 2021

LAHORE: A delegation from the Marketing and ORIC Departments of the Virtual University visited South Punjab. The three-member delegation was led by Director ORIC Virtual University, Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi. The delegation included General Manager Marketing Rubina Ali and Public Relations Officer VU Faisal Zia.

The delegation called on Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Vice Chancellor, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur, and faculty members. Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi said that Virtual University will fully support Cholistan University in IT and other sectors too. He invited the Vice Chancellor of Cholistan University as a guest speaker at the Dairy Conference which will be organized by the Virtual University in March. The delegation meets Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce Tanveer Mahmood and the management of Bahawalpur Chamber. On the occasion President BCCI said that internship will be provided to the students of VU South Punjab from the platform of Bahawalpur Chamber.

Later the delegation attended a high-level meeting at Islamia University Bahawalpur headed by Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The meeting was attended by Deans and Heads of various departments of Islamia University Bahawalpur. Speaking on the occasion, General Manager Virtual University Ms. Rubina Ali called for enhancing bilateral cooperation. She said that the Virtual University of Pakistan in association with Islamia University would start Saraiki language courses at the national level.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Virtual University south Punjab

VU delegation visits South Punjab

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Export proceeds in USD: ECs allowed forward sale transactions with banks

SC says will confine its opinion to constitutionality of Senate elections

Sri Lanka offered use of Gwadar Port

Sri Lanka seeks $2.2bn from China as reserves shrink

11 from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

NA-75: re-election on March 18

Cabinet takes stock of situation

NCC-FFP directs speedy implementation of energy projects

Punjab-based RLNG-fired power plants: Suspension of gas supply contributed to blackout

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.