ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘KP to launch universal vehicle number plate system’

Amjad Ali Shah 26 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: “An endeavour to improve provincial revenue through increasing vehicle registration, the provincial government has announced to introduce universal vehicle number plate system from next year.”

This was disclosed by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Excise and Taxation, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal while briefing the media regarding two years performance of his department, here on Thursday.

He said that the tax ratio has been reduced for existing taxpayers, while initiatives have been made to bring new people under the tax net.

This year, he said the department has recovered Rs two billion so far on head of various taxes, with additional collection over Rs 180 million as compared to previous year that showed an increase of 143 percent against the last year.

KP was the first, which had passed Narcotics Substance Act 2019, which is the biggest achievement of the department, the CM aide said.

Excise police stations have been established in five divisional districts under the Act, he added.

Flanked by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information, Kamran Bangash, he said that the provincial government is working on historic tax-reforms agenda, saying that the concession on property tax has been increased from 10 to 20 percent, while duration for taking benefit from this discount, has been increased from two to eight months.

Similarly, he said that 30 percent rebate on payment of property tax in single instalment, while 25 percent rebate on payment through different installations is being offered. He said the tax collection ratio remained 86 percent during two quarters of the current financial year, according to Rs two billion had so far recovered.

For establishment of a separate wing for anti-narcotics, Ghazan said that a total of 168 positions have been created on which hiring process has been initiated, adding that the training of staff on modern lines also began.

In order to eradicate the menace of narcotics, SACM said that a crackdown has been launched through applying a mapping system in the relevant areas.

In order to end collection of dual taxes, he said that taxes had been waived off on 18 items. He said the self-tax collectors system was launched for actual determination of tax, whereas GIS mapping survey is being carried out in tax wards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SACM KP to launch vehicle number plate system

‘KP to launch universal vehicle number plate system’

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Export proceeds in USD: ECs allowed forward sale transactions with banks

SC says will confine its opinion to constitutionality of Senate elections

Sri Lanka offered use of Gwadar Port

Sri Lanka seeks $2.2bn from China as reserves shrink

11 from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

NA-75: re-election on March 18

Cabinet takes stock of situation

NCC-FFP directs speedy implementation of energy projects

Punjab-based RLNG-fired power plants: Suspension of gas supply contributed to blackout

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.