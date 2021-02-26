ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CPEC a shining example of Pak-China friendship: SCCI chief

Recorder Report Updated 26 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sherbaz Bilour has termed the Pak-China Economic Corridor project is a glaring example of Pak-China friendship, which could bring economic prosperity, development and change destine of the whole region.

SCCI chief stated the Rashakai Special Zone was fully backed by the government of China, which has enabled it to attract new investment in the province that will help to create more job opportunities. He urged the government to take pragmatic steps and offer incentives to encourage investments in the province.

Sherbaz Bilour was speaking to a Chinese delegation led by Lv Yan, DGM CRBC China here at the chamber house on Thursday. On the occasion, the SCCI Senior Vice President Engr Manzoor Elahi, Vice President Junaid Altaf, Peng, Investment Manager CRBC, Simon Lee, Abdullah Shehryar, Commercial Officers CRBC, senior official from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company Adil Salahuddin and Abdul Wasae Sahad were present.

A representative of the Chinese delegation on the occasion briefed the participants about the significance of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, a project which is being executed under CPEC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. He highlighted the investment opportunities in Rashakai SEZs and incentives, which are being offered to investors there.

The Chinese official informed that the importance of Rashakai SEZs is very high as compared to other SEZs in the rest of Pakistan, because Chinese government and investors were fully backed this project. Both sides have agreed to launch a joint venture to encourage local investors to make investments in different potential sectors in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion underscored the importance of CPEC projects, saying that the Pak-China joint initiative would bring economic prosperity, development and open new job avenues generally in Pakistan and particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that the CPEC will change the destiny of the whole region.

KP is a lucrative destination for investors, wherein a lot of opportunities were available for making investment in multiple potential sectors, SCCI chief noted.

Sherbaz Bilour says, “We are making efforts to boost up bilateral trade with Afghanistan and central Asian countries, for which the government and relevant authorities have been taken on board to remove hurdles in the way of regional trade”.

He urged the government to take realistic measures to encourage investment and improve the national economy. He also invited the investors to make investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SCCI chief asked the government to take relevant stakeholders on board before formulation of provincial industrial policy. He furthermore emphasized that the provincial government should allocate sufficient funds for industrial development in the upcoming fiscal budget.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC SCCI Sarhad Chamber of Commerce

CPEC a shining example of Pak-China friendship: SCCI chief

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.