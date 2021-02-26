CPEC a shining example of Pak-China friendship: SCCI chief

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sherbaz Bilour has termed the Pak-China Economic Corridor project is a glaring example of Pak-China friendship, which could bring economic prosperity, development and change destine of the whole region.

SCCI chief stated the Rashakai Special Zone was fully backed by the government of China, which has enabled it to attract new investment in the province that will help to create more job opportunities. He urged the government to take pragmatic steps and offer incentives to encourage investments in the province.

Sherbaz Bilour was speaking to a Chinese delegation led by Lv Yan, DGM CRBC China here at the chamber house on Thursday. On the occasion, the SCCI Senior Vice President Engr Manzoor Elahi, Vice President Junaid Altaf, Peng, Investment Manager CRBC, Simon Lee, Abdullah Shehryar, Commercial Officers CRBC, senior official from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company Adil Salahuddin and Abdul Wasae Sahad were present.

A representative of the Chinese delegation on the occasion briefed the participants about the significance of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, a project which is being executed under CPEC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. He highlighted the investment opportunities in Rashakai SEZs and incentives, which are being offered to investors there.

The Chinese official informed that the importance of Rashakai SEZs is very high as compared to other SEZs in the rest of Pakistan, because Chinese government and investors were fully backed this project. Both sides have agreed to launch a joint venture to encourage local investors to make investments in different potential sectors in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion underscored the importance of CPEC projects, saying that the Pak-China joint initiative would bring economic prosperity, development and open new job avenues generally in Pakistan and particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that the CPEC will change the destiny of the whole region.

KP is a lucrative destination for investors, wherein a lot of opportunities were available for making investment in multiple potential sectors, SCCI chief noted.

Sherbaz Bilour says, “We are making efforts to boost up bilateral trade with Afghanistan and central Asian countries, for which the government and relevant authorities have been taken on board to remove hurdles in the way of regional trade”.

He urged the government to take realistic measures to encourage investment and improve the national economy. He also invited the investors to make investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SCCI chief asked the government to take relevant stakeholders on board before formulation of provincial industrial policy. He furthermore emphasized that the provincial government should allocate sufficient funds for industrial development in the upcoming fiscal budget.

