KP CM okays master plan for UAS

Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday approved the master plan for establishment of University of Agriculture Swat (UAS) and directed the quarters concerned to immediately start the work on detailed cost estimation and PC-1 of the project adding that the PC-1 should be presented before the competent forum for formal approval by mid of April this year.

He announced to perform ground breaking ceremony of the project in the first week of June this year and directed that all the pre-requisites and arrangements to this effect should be completed well in time.

The approval was granted during a meeting held here at the CM House. Provincial Minister for Agriculture and livestock Mohibullah Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, and other high ups attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the preliminary architectural design and other aspects of the project. The forum was informed that initially the project has been designed on the 424 Kanal of land which on completion would provide standard research and educational facilities for about 5000 male and female students.

Briefing about the proposed academic and research activities in the university, the authorities told that 23 departments under the five different faculties would be established in the university. It was decided on the occasion that initially, classes would be commenced in seven priority sectors including mountain horticulture, livestock, fisheries, food technology, plants protections and other.

The chief minister directed the relevant quarters that a comprehensive PC-1 completed in all respects be prepared and get approved by the mid of April this year. He said civil work on the project would be completed in different phases adding that in the first phase admin block, academic block along with allied facilities and hostels would be constructed.

He termed the project as of vital importance for the entire Malakand division and said the project, on completion would not only promote research activities in accordance with the need of modern era but would also be helpful for value addition in agricultural production and raise the living standard of people by promoting agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and other relevant sectors on modern lines adding that the project would prove to be a milestone to make the province self-sufficient in agriculture production.

