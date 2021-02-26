US labour market improving; manufacturing strong

WASHINGTON: Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week amid falling COVID-19 infections, but the near-term outlook for the labour market is unclear after winter storms wreaked havoc in the South region in the middle of this month.

Still, the decline in claims to a three-month low reported by the Labour Department on Thursday suggested the labour market was slowly regaining traction, catching up with the broader economy, after hitting a pothole in late 2020. Other data showed a solid increase in demand for US-manufactured goods in January.

The reports followed on the heels of news last week that retail sales increased by the most in seven months in January.

The brightening economic picture reflects nearly $900 billion in additional pandemic relief provided by the government in late December and the reopening of many services businesses as the winter coronavirus wave recedes. It was unlikely to derail President Joe Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion recovery plan under consideration in the US Congress.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 111,000 to a seasonally adjusted 730,000 for the week ended Feb. 20, the lowest level since November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 838,000 applications in the latest week.

Unadjusted claims decreased 131,734 to 710,313 last week. There was a sharp decline in filings in Ohio, which had been plagued by fraudulent applications. Claims also fell in California.

Including a government-funded program for the self-employed, gig workers and others who do not qualify for the regular state programs, 1.2 million people filed claims last week.

Though claims have dropped from a record 6.867 million last March when the pandemic hit the United States’ shores, they remain above their 665,000 peak during the 2007-09 Great Recession, underscoring the damage caused by the virus.

The economy has recovered 12.3 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost during the pandemic. Employment is not expected to return to its pre-pandemic level before 2024. Millions of Americans are experiencing long spells of joblessness.

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid dropped 101,000 to 4.419 million during the week ended Feb 13. But that was mainly due to people exhausting their eligibility for benefits, limited to 26 weeks in most states.

At least 5.066 million people were on extended benefits during the week ended Feb. 6, an increase of 1.0 million from the prior period. These benefits, which are funded by the government, will expire in mid-March if Congress does not pass the Biden administration’s relief package.

About 19.043 million people were on unemployment benefits under all programs in early February. But there is reason to be cautiously optimistic about the labour market.

Daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have dropped to levels last seen before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, while the pace of vaccination is picking up.

The improving public health situation helped to boost retail sales in January. Households perceptions of the labour market also improved in February, setting the wheels in motion for stronger economic growth this quarter.

A separate report on Thursday from the Commerce Department showed orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.5% in January after surging 1.5% in December.

These so-called core capital goods orders jumped 8.3% year-on-year in January, underpinning manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy. Core capital goods shipments, which are used to calculate equipment spending in the government’s gross domestic product measurement, accelerated 2.1% after increasing 1.0% in December.