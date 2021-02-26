SHC allows Saifullah Abro to contest Senate election

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday allowed Saifullah Abro to contest the election of senate on technocrat seat on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.

SHC bench overturned the decision of Election Tribunal, which declared Abro ineligible to contest election on technocrat seat from Sindh.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, lawyer of Abro told the court that his client fulfilled all the educational requirements which are needed to contest the election on technocrat seat.

Abro challenged the decision of Election Tribunal, which declared him ineligible to contest the Senate election on technocrat seat after his candidatures were accepted by Returning Officer after he filed the nominations papers.

Meanwhile, SHC rejected the plea of Rauf Siddiqui, leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), challenging the verdict of Election Tribunal, which declared him ineligible to contest the senate election.

SHC upheld the decision of Election Tribunal, which earlier upheld the decisions of Returning Officer to declare Siddiqui ineligible to contest senate election.

On Thursday, the decision of Election Tribunal to declare Palwasha Khan eligible for contesting the election on women seat was challenged in SHC.

Sindhu Indus Lawyers Forum challenged the decision of Election Tribunal in favour of Palwasha Khan.

Qadir Khan Mandokhel also challenged the Election Tribunal’s decision to declare Faisal Vawda, PTI candidate, eligible for Senate election. Earlier, Returning Officer and Election Tribunal gave the verdict in favour of Vawda to contest the Senate elections on general seat from Sindh.

