ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC allows Saifullah Abro to contest Senate election

Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday allowed Saifullah Abro to contest the election of senate on technocrat seat on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.

SHC bench overturned the decision of Election Tribunal, which declared Abro ineligible to contest election on technocrat seat from Sindh.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, lawyer of Abro told the court that his client fulfilled all the educational requirements which are needed to contest the election on technocrat seat.

Abro challenged the decision of Election Tribunal, which declared him ineligible to contest the Senate election on technocrat seat after his candidatures were accepted by Returning Officer after he filed the nominations papers.

Meanwhile, SHC rejected the plea of Rauf Siddiqui, leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), challenging the verdict of Election Tribunal, which declared him ineligible to contest the senate election.

SHC upheld the decision of Election Tribunal, which earlier upheld the decisions of Returning Officer to declare Siddiqui ineligible to contest senate election.

On Thursday, the decision of Election Tribunal to declare Palwasha Khan eligible for contesting the election on women seat was challenged in SHC.

Sindhu Indus Lawyers Forum challenged the decision of Election Tribunal in favour of Palwasha Khan.

Qadir Khan Mandokhel also challenged the Election Tribunal’s decision to declare Faisal Vawda, PTI candidate, eligible for Senate election. Earlier, Returning Officer and Election Tribunal gave the verdict in favour of Vawda to contest the Senate elections on general seat from Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SHC Senate election Saifullah Abro election tribunal

SHC allows Saifullah Abro to contest Senate election

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Export proceeds in USD: ECs allowed forward sale transactions with banks

SC says will confine its opinion to constitutionality of Senate elections

Sri Lanka offered use of Gwadar Port

Sri Lanka seeks $2.2bn from China as reserves shrink

11 from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

NA-75: re-election on March 18

Cabinet takes stock of situation

NCC-FFP directs speedy implementation of energy projects

Punjab-based RLNG-fired power plants: Suspension of gas supply contributed to blackout

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.