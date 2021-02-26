Violation of coronavirus SOPs: 9 shops, stores, marriage halls sealed

LAHORE: The Lahore District Administration has sealed nine shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 22,000 fine on violations of Coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

Morever, during inspections of shops and stores, the Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs515,000 for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital.

As per the details released by the administration, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed six shops while Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Zoha Shakir sealed three and imposed Rs22,000 fine on five shops over SOPs violation in their jurisdiction areas.

Meanwhile, the administration continued with its crackdown against price-hike and profiteering in the city. The Price Control Magistrates inspected around 1413 points and found 166 violations while cases were also registered against 147 violators.

Commenting on the operation against price-hike, District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that the administration is ensuring that fruits and vegetables are sold on government rates and the rate list is displayed at prominent place.

