LCCI and Pakistan HVACR Society ink MoU

Recorder Report Updated 26 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan HVACR Society have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on initiatives aimed at promoting and safeguarding the interests of business community and local industry.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and President of Pakistan HVACR Society inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations during a ceremony held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday. Convener LCCI Standing Committee on HVARC Syed Mukhtar Ali and other members were also present on the occasion.

According to the memorandum, the LCCI and Pakistan HVACR Society would collaborate on resource sharing for seminars, trainings and workshops for members of the business community. Both the sides will help each other in enhancing the participation of the business community in workshops, conferences and exhibitions arranged by either party.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that in these challenging economic times when innovation is the need of the hour, the industries have to be adaptive towards the latest technologies available to improve their productivity and competitiveness.

He said that by formulating more conducive business policies, Pakistan can witness an industrial revolution in the next decade. He said in these conditions, the role of Pakistan HVACR Society has assumed additional significance to promote energy efficiency in new building. He said that installation of energy efficient heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems would save sufficient energy and prove more cost effective for the investors.

The LCCI has formed a HVACR Committee to promote the business interests of this sector. He assured that LCCI would fully cooperate with Pakistan HVACR Society for creating better awareness in the business community about the benefits of using energy efficient systems in business and industrial establishments, he added.

Khurram R Malick, President, Pakistan HVACR Society said that his society in collaboration with LCCI would guide investors for constructing energy efficient buildings. He stressed that the government should establish testing labs that would also help in promoting the export of HVACR systems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

