PPP lawmakers cause ruckus during opposition leader’s speech

KARACHI: The ruling PPP lawmakers caused a ruckus to make the jailed opposition leader’s speech unheard during the Sindh Assembly session on Thursday.

The treasury members also showed angry gestures to PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh, the injured opposition leader in the house, during the assembly sitting. During the maiden speech as an opposition leader, Haleem Adil Shaikh expressed his feelings in a poem, what he claimed, penned in jail recently.

His poem narration unleashed treasury lawmakers protest shouting at him despite their microphones were closed.

He had bandages on an arm and leg when brought in an armoured vehicle to the assembly for the session on a production order.

He was shifted to the court where he had a hearing. He is presently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“What you sow that you reap,” he told the house “I wanted to prove myself as an opposition leader altogether differently”.

He said that the Sindh Assembly is the mother legislature of the country, where good precedents should evolve.

“I am being victimised for exposing corruption of Murad Ali Shah (chief minister Sindh),” he said, adding that there is just a three-feet distance between seats of the leader of the house and opposition leader.

While he was reading out his poem, Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla was angrily fingering at Haleem Adil Shaikh, intending to make him stop.

In support of opposition leader, PTI lawmakers also stood up from their seats to counter the PPP members.

The treasury’s however succeeded to make Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani put off the session till Friday.

The house also introduced “The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2021” and “The Sindh Public Private Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021”.

The latter bill the speaker referred to the assembly’s concerned standing committee.

Earlier, the PTI lawmakers received Haleem Adil Shaikh on his arrival at the assembly and shouted anti-PPP government and pro-Imran Khan slogans.

Latter, at his chamber, Haleem Adil Shaikh told journalists that a vehicle which he used in a by-poll, he owns it and was registered not smuggled.

“I will not hand over my vehicle to them [PPP government] they will ruin it. I know who owns smuggled vehicles,” he added.

He thanked Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for jailing him, saying that “my course to become a chief minister has completed”.

He claimed that the Sindh police want to kill him at the behest of PPP government. The GDA’s members also met him in his chamber.

