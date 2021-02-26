ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
Faizi Rahimeen Art Gallery and Auditorium: Administrator directs KMC to complete work

Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday asked KMC officials concerned to complete the much-delayed work of Faizi Rahimeen Art Gallery and Auditorium, without further delay.

The work was initiated back in 2008 but could not be completed due to what KMC officials said shortage of funds.

While presiding over a meeting to review the works at the auditorium, the Administrator said that Faizi Rahimeen Art Gallery and Auditorium is the ideal place for holding mega events.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Sports, Culture and Recreation Mansoor Qazi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that Karachi lacks facilities for sports, culture and recreation activities.

The city has no auditorium like Faizi Rahimeen Art Gallery and Auditorium which has 1800 seating capacity and that would prove vital ounce it is operational.

Ahmed said that the auditorium would be fully air conditioned and have 70-feet long stage while two galleries are also being established around the auditorium.

