Firdous laments over Maryam’s ‘spreading of hatred’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has lamented PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar for spreading hatred in the people for gaining some political mileage against the government and said that she has even resorted to spreading misconceptions against the Election Commission and the state institution.

She expressed these views while talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Thursday. She said that the government is duty-bound to inform the people about the facts when some political pygmies spread lies, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision has sounded like a mortal blow to Maryam’s scathing narrative.

“The credit goes to the PTI government that no children of a judge were taken hostage and nor was any judge intimidated with money. Gone are the days when some Chief Minister used to telephonically dictate a judge and the tape was leaked afterward,” she added.

“The applicant requested the ECP about some specific polling stations and the RO also requested for re-polling in some specific polling stations. Meanwhile, the PTI leadership is holding consultations about the decision of re-polling in the whole constituency,” she added.

She regretted that the RO and the DMO violated the ECP rules and acted as a PML-N facilitator in Daska. “After a detailed decision of the ECP, PTI will set its priorities,” she said.

The SACM disclosed that legal notice will be issued to Uzma Bukhari for leveling baseless allegations of rigging and she should bring out proof if there is any or she should tender an apology. Uzma Bukhari should remain ready to pay the fine if the apology is not tendered, she further said. The SACM reminded that Uzma Bukhari’s father sold his conscience as a lawyer of Raymond Davis and she also has a great lust for money.

Responding to a question, it seems that the Sharif family will split into two groups of Maryam and Hamza while the 11-party alliance is afraid of Imran Khan, as he is fighting for honesty and transparency in politics. “The tall claim of holding a long march has met a natural death,” she added.

