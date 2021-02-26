64 coronavirus deaths, 1,361 fresh cases reported

Abdul Rasheed Azad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported 64 coronavirus deaths and 1,361 Covid-19 cases, taking the national death tally to 12,772, and cases tally to 575,641, since the pandemic’s outbreak in the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), during the past 24 hours, Punjab and Sindh reported the most deaths as the Punjab Health Department reported 39 deaths across the province, and Sindh reported 14.

During the past 24 hours, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported eight deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Health Department reported three Covid-19 deaths, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) reported no deaths during the past 24 hours.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan has recorded 12,772 deaths.

Punjab with 5,308 deaths is on top, of which 39 succumbed to death in the past 24 hours.

Sindh with 4,315 deaths is second, of which 14 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in the province.

The KP has so far reported 2,058 deaths, of which eight died during the past 24 hours; the ICT has reported 494 deaths, the AJK reported 296 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours; and Balochistan reported 199 deaths, and G-B with 102 Covid-19 deaths is at the bottom of the list.

According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, countrywide 40,906 tests were conducted, including 10,918 in Sindh, 16,002 in Punjab, 7,051 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,153 in the ICT, 579 in Balochistan, 361 in G-B, and 842 in AJK.

Since February 2020, Pakistan has carried out a total 8,831,892 corona tests of which 575,641 have tested positive for the Covid-19, which reflects a positivity ratio of 6.52. The federal and provincial governments have equipped 631 hospitals with the Covid facilities.

At present, 2,042 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

According to the NCOC, during the past 24 hours, 1,681 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the national tally of recovered cases to 539,888, with a recovery ratio of over 90 percent.

Sindh with 257,089 Covid-19 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 169,474 cases, the KP with 71,490 cases, the ICT 43,901 cases, Balochistan 19,010 cases, the AJK 10,022 cases, and G-B with 4,955 cases, is on the bottom of the list.

In Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad 230 ventilators were occupied while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in the AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including 36 percent in Lahore, 35 percent in Islamabad, 27 percent in Multan, and 19 percent in Peshawar.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 34 percent, Mirpur 23 percent, and Lahore 26 percent.

