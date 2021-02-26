Senate election: Bilawal, Maryam discuss joint strategy

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have expressed the resolve to continue their struggle for supremacy of constitution, rule of law and true democratic order in the country.

This was resolved in a meeting between PML-N Vice President and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Jati Umra on Thursday. Both of them discussed a wide range of issues including the upcoming Senate elections and the PDM affairs. They also pondered upon the joint strategy for the upcoming Senate elections. They also deliberated upon the future agenda of their drive against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The leaders of the two parties also held consultation for future working relationship.

The PML-N delegation was comprised Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique and Maryam Aurangzeb while the PPP delegation was included Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor and Syed Hassan Murtaza. The leaders of two parties also held talks to discuss future strategy and to give tough time to the sitting government. Later, addressing a news conference alongwith Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and so-called sitting government for its failures on all fronts.

Answering a question, the PML-N leader said it was never a news when the establishment does not involve itself in politics. “In my opinion, if they are not involved in politics, it is better not only for them but also for our institutions and for the democracy in the country,” she said.

Praising the PDM’s joint candidate from Islamabad for Senate election Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, she said he (Gilani) was not only the PDM’s candidate but he had a cordial personality and the PML-N fully backed him as its joint candidate for the Senate seat.

She expressed the hope that “every pro-democracy person will not vote for the PTI [in the Senate elections] because we think the PTI is guilty of crimes against the people and Imran Khan is guilty of crimes against the nation.”

She claimed that the PTI’s popularity was plunging and there were visible cracks in the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and no democratic would vote for the PTI now. She refuted the claims that she agreed to go abroad and said, “If I had agreed to going abroad then why there was a fake FIR against me. This is a fake government and we will not sit with them,” she vowed.

PPP Co-chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the government had suffered defeats in the recent by-elections, from Pishin to Sialkot. “The people have rejected the incumbent government in every bye-election,” he said. “I believe two decisions, taken by the PDM — one to contest the bye-elections and the other to partake in the Senate polls, have completely changed the political situation and has made the government uneasy.”

Bilawal said the PDM was only contesting the Senate elections together. “When it comes to sending this government home, we will also decide as to when we will do what,” he added.

On a query, he said “they are in contact with every member of the parliament and trying to get them to vote for our candidates.” Bilawal thanked the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for extending support to PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani. He demanded the release of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and PPP leader Khursheed Shah.

