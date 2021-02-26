ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
Pakistan

Violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi reiterates Pakistan’s concerns

Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Thursday, reiterated Pakistan’s concerns over the violence in Afghanistan, and called upon all the sides to take necessary steps for reducing the violence and play their role for advancing the ongoing peace talks.

The foreign minister was talking to Special Representative of Afghan President Mohammad Umar Daudzai, who called on him after his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the now resumed intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, regional situations, and matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement of the media office of the foreign minister, Qureshi said that restoration of peace in Afghanistan is indispensable for peace in Pakistan and the whole region, adding that Pakistan wants political solution to the Afghan issue through comprehensive dialogue process.

He said Pakistan in its efforts as shared responsibility will continue to play a conciliatory role in the Afghan peace process.

Expressing concern of Pakistan over the rising incidents in Afghanistan, Qureshi emphasized the need that all parties should play their due role in furthering the process of negotiations while reducing the violence.

He added that after restoration of peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan will continue its role for re-building and development of the war-torn country.

The Special Representative of Afghan President, Mohammad Umar Daudzai, thanked Pakistan for its reconciliatory efforts in the peace process, the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

