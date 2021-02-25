Gold prices decrease Rs350 to 110,300

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs350 on Thursday and was sold at Rs110,300 against sale at Rs110,650, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs94,564 against Rs94,864 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs86,684 from Rs86,959.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $19 and was sold at $1790 against its sale at $1809, the association added.