ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP orders fresh poll in NA-75 Sialkot constituency on March 18

  • The CEC in its order said that the arguments were heard and record was perused.
APP 25 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared the bye-poll held on February 19 in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV as void and ordered to hold fresh poll in the entire constituency on March 18.

The short order was issued by the commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, in exercise of powers under Article 218 (3) of the constitution read with section 9 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017.

The order was issued after hearing a case filed by applicant Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, contesting candidate for bye-election in NA-75 on verification of 23 missing polling stations results. The proceeding was also heard by four members of the commission included Justice ® Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, Justice ® Mrs Irshad Qaiser, Nisar Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

The CEC in its order said that the arguments were heard and record was perused.

He added from the perusal of available record produced by the parties, the Returning Officer as well collected by the commission through different sources, the commission has come to the conclusion that conducive environment was not available for the candidates and voters of the constituency.

He added the election in the subject constituency has not been conducted honestly, justly and in a transparent manner, incidents of murders, firing and injuries, bad law and order situation in the constituency creating harassment for voters and other circumstances leading to make the process of result doubtful and unascertainable.

He said that the detailed reasons of this order shall be recorded later on separately, directing office to take follow-up action accordingly.

Salman Akram Raja advocate along with his associates completed his arguments from the applicant side while Syed Ali Zafar and Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari presented their arguments from Ali Asjad Malhi. On commission notice, Ali Asjad Malhi, contesting candidates for bye-election NA-75, Athar Abbasi, District Election Commissioner and Returning Officer NA-75 and Abid Hussain, Regional Election Commission, Lahore and District Returning Officer also appeared before the commission.

ECP

ECP orders fresh poll in NA-75 Sialkot constituency on March 18

Senate Election: All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters