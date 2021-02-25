Govt committed to make Railways a profitable entity: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said the government is committed to make Pakistan Railways a profitable entity with help of labour class and existing infrastructure and improving efficiency.

During meeting with Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, he said timely completion of the ongoing development projects of the department was top priority of the government.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest and development projects of Pakistan Railways were came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways.

Both the leaders congratulated Azam Swati on assuming the new charge and expressed their best wishes.

The minister said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving him the responsibility of holding such an important post.

Azam Swati said that Pakistan Railways would be plied on a business model and safety of the passengers was the top most priority of the government.

“My mission is to make Pakistan Railways a profitable institution and no stone will be unturned in this regard,” the minister added.