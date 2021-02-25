ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
COVID-19 claims 7 more patients, infects 319 others

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
APP Updated 25 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as 7 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,322 and 319 new cases emerged when 8,709 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 7 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,322 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 8,709 samples were tested which detected 319 cases that constituted 3.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,987,544 tests have been conducted against which 257,407 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 240,983 patients have recovered, including 307 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,102 patients were under treatment, of them 11,690 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 405 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 367 patients was stated to be critical, including 48 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 319 new cases, 129 have been detected from Karachi, including 56 from East, 24 Korangi, 20 South, 11 Central, 10 Malir and 8 West. Hyderabad has 34, Sujawal 30, Kamber 19, Kashmore 17, Thatta 10, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar and Larkana 8 each, Ghotki and MirpurKhas 5 each, Umerkot 4, Dadu, Sukkur and Badin 1each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

