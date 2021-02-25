PTI approached SC to end sale & purchase of votes in Senate elections: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) had approached the Supreme Court for bringing transparency in the election and ending use of money, violence and sale and purchase of loyalties in the electoral process.

Talking to the media outside here the Supreme Court, the minister said the government would accept the opinion of the apex court on the reference

The opposition wanted continuation of the 'sale and purchase' of votes in the election whereas the PTI was committed to end such malpractices, he added.

He said for the cause of democracy, the PTI had not taken advantage of being in the government where it could oblige the people by using the official resources. The objective was only to restore the image of democratic institutions.

Shibli Faraz said breaking the status quo was the cornerstone of the decades-long struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question he said the government was striving to strengthen the institutions, which were subservient to the individuals in the past. The country was run by the institutions not persons, he added.

The minister said service delivery was linked with the institutions, and strengthened and empowered institutions could resolve the people's problems.

To another question about the steps taken by the government for the welfare of masses, he said legislation was being done to provide speedy justice to the common man.He cited the example of the legislation for easing the proceedings of getting succession certificates in that regard.

He said the government had also launched housing schemes for the poor segments of the society. Moreover, he said, the poor people were being provided monetary support through the Ehsaas programme and shelter homes were set up.

He said the focus of the prime minister’s policies was the common man, who was neglected by the previous government in the policy making process. In the past the poor people could not think about their own house but after the new housing schemes, the dream of having a home would be materialized.