Chief Secretary, IGP Punjab directed to appear before ECP on Mar 4

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed the Chief Secretary Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab to appear before the commission in person on March 4 on their negligence in fulfillment of duties during bye-poll in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV

The commission also issued direction to transfer Commissioner Gujranwala Division and RPO Gujranwala Region from their existing positions.

The commission ordered the Establishment Division to suspend Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot and District Police Officer Sialkot.

The commission ordered the federal and Punjab governments to suspend DSP Sumrial and DSP Daska and avoid assigning them further such duties.

The commission said that it will initiate inquiry against these officers or direct federal or provincial governments to start investigation.