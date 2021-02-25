Markets
Ukraine grain exports down 20pc so far in 2020/21 season
25 Feb 2021
KYIV: Ukraine's grain exports have fallen almost 20% to 31.7 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Thursday.
Traders sold 13.6 million tonnes of wheat, 13.6 million tonnes of corn and 3.96 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.
Ukraine is among the largest global grain exporters, selling about 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.
The government has said exports could decline to 45.4 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a smaller harvest.
