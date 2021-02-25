ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine grain exports down 20pc so far in 2020/21 season

  • Traders sold 13.6 million tonnes of wheat, 13.6 million tonnes of corn and 3.96 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.
  • Ukraine is among the largest global grain exporters, selling about 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.
Reuters 25 Feb 2021

KYIV: Ukraine's grain exports have fallen almost 20% to 31.7 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Thursday.

Traders sold 13.6 million tonnes of wheat, 13.6 million tonnes of corn and 3.96 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Ukraine is among the largest global grain exporters, selling about 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.

The government has said exports could decline to 45.4 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a smaller harvest.

grain export Grain Market global grain exporters Ukraine's grain exports

Ukraine grain exports down 20pc so far in 2020/21 season

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters