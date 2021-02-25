ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Copper jumps to new 2011 highs on inflation fears

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.2% at $9,513.50 a tonne.
  • Copper is about 6% below its record high of $10,190 a tonne hit in February 2011.
Reuters 25 Feb 2021

LONDON: Copper hit new peaks on Thursday, close to its highest in a decade, as investors scrambled to buy metals as a hedge against potential inflation from ongoing central bank stimulus.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.2% at $9,513.50 a tonne by 1140 GMT, after hitting its highest since August 2011 at $9,617.

Copper is about 6% below its record high of $10,190 a tonne hit in February 2011.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday it may take more than three years to reach the central bank's inflation goals, a sign the central bank plans to leave interest rates unchanged for a while.

"In my view, what Powell said worried some investors, who believe that the central bank is underestimating inflation pressures as they continue to inject liquidity in the market," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.

"Metals and other commodities have become a sort of safe haven in case inflation pressure gets out of control. And at the same time, supply issues are still very much present in the market."

In China, the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 4.5% to 70,740 yuan ($10,964.04) a tonne, a level unseen since March 2011

LME aluminium gained 1.7% to $2,221.50 a tonne after touching $2,243, its highest since October 2018

"China will struggle to produce enough aluminium in a carbon-free world and tin is well benefiting with massive demand and difficulties in the supply chain," said commodities broker Anna Stablum at Marex Spectron in Singapore.

LME tin rose 2% to $27,225 a tonne, nickel dipped 0.4% to $19,640, zinc advanced 1.7% to $2,894 while lead rose 1.3% to $2,152.

