Lahore court issues release orders of Hamza Shehbaz

An accountability court on Thursday issued release orders for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

The court in Lahore issued the order after submission of Rs10 million surety bond against his bail.

On February 24, the court had approved bail of Hamza Shahbaz after hearing arguments of his lawyers and the NAB prosecutor.

The prosecutor had requested the high court to dismiss the PML-N MPA’s bail stating he amassed more assets than his sources of income justified besides being involved in money laundering.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez, who appeared before the court on behalf of PML-N leader, stated that their client was arrested in the assets beyond means and money laundering case on June 11, 2019.

The corruption watchdog filed the reference in the case after fourteen months since his arrest while he was indicted 16 months later, they had added.