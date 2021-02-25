World
Syria receives COVID-19 vaccinations from 'friendly country'
- Hassan Ghabash's comments, carried by state news agency SANA, did not make clear which country provided the vaccine.
- Health officials had said Syria was engaged with Russia and China over vaccines but no bilateral deals have been announced yet.
25 Feb 2021
BEIRUT: Syria's health minister said on Thursday that the country had received COVID-19 vaccination doses from a "friendly country" and health care workers would start receiving inoculations next week.
Hassan Ghabash's comments, carried by state news agency SANA, did not make clear which country provided the vaccine.
Health officials had said Syria was engaged with Russia and China over vaccines but no bilateral deals have been announced yet.
ECP orders re-election in entire Daska constituency on March 18
Syria receives COVID-19 vaccinations from 'friendly country'
How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?
Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’
Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately
All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram
NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline
The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads
Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants
Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA
PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation
Read more stories
Comments