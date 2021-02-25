ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Health minister fuels Lebanese anger over vaccine line-jumping

  • Hassan's comments and pushback by other politicians added to anger in Lebanon, where decades of state waste and corruption have triggered a financial meltdown.
  • "You're a liar and a hypocrite, and you shouldn't stay in Lebanon," Ferzli shouted on live TV. Screenshots went viral among Lebanese on social media with captions such as "What I look like when I stub my toe" or "Vaccine side effect."
Reuters 25 Feb 2021

BEIRUT: Lebanon's health minister said he had allowed lawmakers to receive COVID-19 shots to thank them for passing an emergency law and dismissed anger over politicians jumping the queue as an overreaction.

While medical workers and elderly still await their turn, some legislators received vaccines in parliament on Tuesday, prompting the World Bank to threaten to halt its multi-million dollar financing of the inoculation drive.

Breaking his silence more than a day later, caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan told state TV late on Wednesday the move was his "sovereign decision" to thank MPs for passing the law that helped ink a deal for the Pfizer-BioNtech shots.

"It's not that big a deal," he said.

Hassan's comments and pushback by other politicians added to anger in Lebanon, where decades of state waste and corruption have triggered a financial meltdown.

"Mr. Hamad, what you call a sovereign decision is in reality an abuse of power," lawyer Nizar Saghieh tweeted.

Deputy speaker Elie Ferzli, who at 71 is not in the first priority group but said he had received the vaccine, stormed out of two TV shows on Wednesday night after shouting about the World Bank's regional director Saroj Kumar Jha.

"You're a liar and a hypocrite, and you shouldn't stay in Lebanon," Ferzli shouted on live TV. Screenshots went viral among Lebanese on social media with captions such as "What I look like when I stub my toe" or "Vaccine side effect."

At an earlier news conference, Ferzli had called Jha, an Indian national, "Mr. Farouj" which sounds similar to his first name and is the Arabic word for rotisserie chicken. The World Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The World Bank is monitoring the rollout to ensure the first shots go to healthcare workers and the elderly and had warned against favouritism. On Tuesday, Jha said a breach could lead the bank to suspend vaccine funding.

Pfizer vaccine drive Lebonan lawmakers

Health minister fuels Lebanese anger over vaccine line-jumping

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters