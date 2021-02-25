Business & Finance
Domino's misses quarterly revenue estimates
- Total revenue rose to $1.36 billion from $1.15 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, compared with estimates of $1.39 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
25 Feb 2021
Domino's Pizza Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the pizza chain faced stiff competition from dine-in restaurants that reopened after the easing of some coronavirus restrictions.
Total revenue rose to $1.36 billion from $1.15 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, compared with estimates of $1.39 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
ECP orders re-election in entire Daska constituency on March 18
Domino's misses quarterly revenue estimates
How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?
Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’
Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately
All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram
NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline
The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads
Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants
Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA
PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation
Read more stories
Comments