Feb 25, 2021
Pakistan

SHC angers over collection of tool tax despite restrain order

  • The court adjourned further hearing on the petition till March 18.
PPI 25 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday expressed angry over collection of toll tax from the residents and visitors of Bahria Town despite restraining order.

The high court heard a petition filed by advocate Mairaj Hussain against tool tax collecting from visitors and residents of Bahria Town.

During the hearing, the court remarked if the order is not implemented, strict action will be taken. If the tax has been collected, the case will be handed over to the supervisor of high court, the court remarked.

The court ordered Frontier Works Organization and Bahria Town to submit reply pertaining to the issue. A construction company Screw filed a reply in the Sindh High Court. 16 km road is free for the citizens of Karachi, the company.

The petitioner stated that Bahria Town Karachi is within urban limits, toll tax of Rs 50 is charged on coming and going home, separately.

The toll plaza should be relocated outside the city limits, the petitioner said. The court adjourned further hearing on the petition till March 18.

SHC

SHC angers over collection of tool tax despite restrain order

